Row over multi-party delegation escalates: Congress says govt cannot unilaterally decide members; TMC pulls out

NEW DELHI: The row over the nomination of parliamentarians to the multi-party delegation continued on Monday, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee clarifying that no request came to the "mother party" for names for the delegation.

"They cannot decide member's name on their own. It is not their choice, the party [Trinamool] will decide. If they request the mother party will decide as is customary. We are totally with the Central government on external affairs policies," she said.

Speaking to the media, AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the Centre should have held discussions with the Opposition to decide which representative to send.

His comments come amid reports that the TMC has conveyed to the government that Yusuf Pathan, nominated by the Centre, will skip the delegation.

“How can the Union government decide the representative of Trinamool? They should have held discussions with the Opposition to decide which representative a party will send,” said Banerjee.