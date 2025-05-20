Ajanta Cave inspired stitched ship to be inducted on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: A one-of-a-kind project to recreate a 5th-century stitched shipbased on an ancient painting from the Ajanta Caves has been successfully completed. No other such ship exists or is in service anywhere in the world today.
The Indian Navy announced on Tuesday that the ship will be officially inducted and named during a ceremonial event at the Naval Base in Karwar on Wednesday.
The Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will attend the ceremony as Chief Guest and formally induct the ship into the Indian Navy.
This stitched ship was inspired by a painting from the 5th-century CE found in the Ajanta Caves. The project began with a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, Goa. The Ministry of Culture provided funding.
The keel of the ship was laid on 12 September 2023. Construction followed traditional shipbuilding techniques using natural materials and was led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran, with skilled artisans from Kerala. Thousands of joints were hand-stitched using traditional rope and sealed with a mix of coconut fibre, resin, and fish oil methods once used in ancient Indian shipbuilding.
The Navy managed the project from start to finish, overseeing concept development, design, technical testing, and construction alongside Hodi Innovations and traditional craftsmen.
Since no original blueprints or physical remains of the ship exist, the design was carefully recreated from a two-dimensional painting. The project brought together experts from archaeology, naval design, ocean engineering, and traditional craftsmanship.
The ship features square sails and wooden steering oars, very different from modern vessels. The hull shape, sails, and rigging were all reimagined and tested from scratch. The Navy worked with the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras to study how the ship would behave in the water. They also carried out internal analysis to test the strength of the wooden mast system, all built without modern materials.
The ship was launched in February 2025 at the Hodi Shipyard in Goa. With its stitched wooden hull, square sails, wooden spars, and traditional steering system, it stands apart from any modern naval ship.
Now that construction is complete, the project moves to its next phase. The Navy plans to sail the ship along traditional maritime trade routes, including a voyage from Gujarat to Oman, to revive the spirit of ancient Indian seafaring.
The Navy says this project is a tribute to India’s rich maritime heritage and reflects their commitment to preserving and showcasing traditional knowledge and skills.