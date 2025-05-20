Future of healthy world depends on inclusion, integrated vision: PM at World Health Assembly

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, integrated vision and collaboration.

Addressing the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Modi said, “Inclusion is at the heart of India’s health reforms; Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, covers 580 million people and provides free treatment in India.”

He announced that the scheme has recently been expanded to include all citizens above the age of 70.

Additionally, he said, India has established a vast network of Health and Wellness Centres that offer screening for major conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

“Thousands of public pharmacies across the country also provide high-quality medicines at prices significantly lower than market rates, increasing access to essential drugs for all,” he added.