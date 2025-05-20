Indian forces hit terror targets across the border with precision of expert surgeons: Rajnath

LUCKNOW: Making his maiden visit post Operation Sindoor to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was all praise for the role of the Indian armed forces against the terror networks in Pakistan, saying they targeted the roots of terrorism with the utmost precision of skilled surgeons.

Drawing a parallel with the medical profession, Rajnath said, “Our forces acted with precision just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely to mitigate the disease where it lies, and the Indian forces have done the same — striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision.”

He was addressing a gathering at an event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of KN Memorial Hospital in Lucknow.

Extending the comparison between the work of doctors and soldiers, Rajnath said, “Both undergo rigorous training, operate under intense pressure, and are expected to take swift, critical decisions during emergencies. This similarity was seen during Operation Sindoor, just as the commitment of doctors was witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“You (doctors) treat patients, but we in the defence ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. And the success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that resolve,” he added.