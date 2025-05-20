Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in UP police encounter

LUCKNOW: In an early morning operation, Uttar Pradesh Police shot dead a notorious criminal, Sonu Pasi alias Bhure, who had a Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest. The encounter took place near Saloni Mohammadpur Bandha in Gonda district on Tuesday.
Pasi had over 50 cases registered against him across several districts since 2002. The charges included murder, attempted murder, offences under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Gangster Act, theft, and dacoity. He was wanted by police in areas such as Tarabganj, Paraspur, Kotwali Nagar, Karnailganj, Chhawani, and Huzurpur in Bahraich district, among others.
Police tracked him down during a joint operation by Umri Begumganj and Khodare police stations, with support from the Special Operations Group (SOG).
Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal said Pasi, a resident of Kadipur under Karnailganj police station, was recently involved in a burglary on the night of April 24-25 in Dixir village. During the incident, one family member was shot dead by the robbers, including Pasi.
Three other suspects – Brijesh Pasi, Pallu Pasi, and Nanmunna Lodhi were arrested in an encounter on 8 May. However, Sonu Pasi remained at large, prompting the ADG of Gorakhpur zone to declare a Rs 1 lakh reward for his arrest.
According to police, Pasi opened fire when surrounded, with one bullet hitting the bulletproof jacket of the Umri Begumganj SHO. Police returned fire, and Pasi was later declared dead at the hospital.
From the site, police recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol with spent cartridges, a country-made .315 bore firearm, and a Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle without a number plate.