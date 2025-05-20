Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in UP police encounter

LUCKNOW: In an early morning operation, Uttar Pradesh Police shot dead a notorious criminal, Sonu Pasi alias Bhure, who had a Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest. The encounter took place near Saloni Mohammadpur Bandha in Gonda district on Tuesday.

Pasi had over 50 cases registered against him across several districts since 2002. The charges included murder, attempted murder, offences under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Gangster Act, theft, and dacoity. He was wanted by police in areas such as Tarabganj, Paraspur, Kotwali Nagar, Karnailganj, Chhawani, and Huzurpur in Bahraich district, among others.

Police tracked him down during a joint operation by Umri Begumganj and Khodare police stations, with support from the Special Operations Group (SOG).