PM Modi launches 103 Amrit Bharat stations, says they 'boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our culture'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 103 redeveloped railway stations as Amrit Bharat Stations, with the highest number of 19 Amrit Bharat stations located in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking from Bikaner in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister hailed 22 May as a landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure, celebrating the inauguration of these modernised stations.
“The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture also,” said PM Modi.
Addressing the gathering in Bikaner, he said that the launch of various projects aims to enhance rail infrastructure, connectivity, as well as water and energy sectors.
“By these projects, India’s motto for “Viksit Bharat” is being strengthened. We have worked at unprecedented pace for modernisation of infrastructure in all sectors including Railway in the last 11 years,” the Prime Minister asserted.
He added that the Indian Railways, through modern trains, is modernising its services and accelerating development. He noted that Vande Bharat trains are now operating on 70 routes across the country. Over the past 11 years, hundreds of over bridges and underpasses have been constructed, and more than 34,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid.
The Prime Minister also highlighted rapid progress on freight corridors and India's first bullet train project, while stating that 1,300 railway stations are being rebuilt as modern Amrit Bharat stations.
“Vikas bhi virasat bhi – ye mantra saf saf dikhayi de raha Amrit Bharat stations par” (“Development and culture together are being reflected at Amrit Bharat stations”), Modi said.
Emphasising the objectives of the Amrit Bharat scheme, he noted that the stations reflect India’s rich cultural and traditional heritage spanning over 1,000 years, while simultaneously showcasing the nation's growth.
According to an official source, Gujarat follows Uttar Pradesh with 19 Amrit Bharat stations inaugurated, while Maharashtra accounts for 15. Other states include Tamil Nadu (9), Rajasthan (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Karnataka and Chhattisgarh (5 each), Jharkhand and Telangana (3 each), in addition to several states and union territories with 1 or 2 stations each.
To mark the dedication of these redeveloped stations, cultural performances reflecting local traditions were held at various locations. For instance, St. Thomas Mount station in Tamil Nadu and Surulupa station in Andhra Pradesh hosted rhythmic tributes celebrating transformation.
Apart from dedicating the Amrit Bharat stations, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Churu–Sadulpur rail line (58 km), and inaugurated several electrified lines: Suratgarh–Phalodi (336 km), Phulera–Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi–Jaisalmer (157 km), and Samdari–Barmer (129 km). These and other infrastructure projects amount to a total investment of Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan.
At many of the newly redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations, school children participated in the celebrations and expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the beautiful transformation. At the Seoni station in Madhya Pradesh, themed around “The Jungle Book”, children gathered in large numbers to view displays of characters like Mowgli and took selfies with them.