PM Modi launches 103 Amrit Bharat stations, says they 'boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our culture'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 103 redeveloped railway stations as Amrit Bharat Stations, with the highest number of 19 Amrit Bharat stations located in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking from Bikaner in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister hailed 22 May as a landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure, celebrating the inauguration of these modernised stations.

“The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture also,” said PM Modi.

Addressing the gathering in Bikaner, he said that the launch of various projects aims to enhance rail infrastructure, connectivity, as well as water and energy sectors.

“By these projects, India’s motto for “Viksit Bharat” is being strengthened. We have worked at unprecedented pace for modernisation of infrastructure in all sectors including Railway in the last 11 years,” the Prime Minister asserted.

He added that the Indian Railways, through modern trains, is modernising its services and accelerating development. He noted that Vande Bharat trains are now operating on 70 routes across the country. Over the past 11 years, hundreds of over bridges and underpasses have been constructed, and more than 34,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid.