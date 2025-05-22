Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Poonch on May 24 to meet families affected by Pakistani shelling

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Poonch in the Jammu region on Saturday to meet the families of those killed and affected by the recent Pakistani shelling, party sources said.

This will be the second visit of Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, to Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and one local were killed.

The former Congress chief is set to visit Poonch and meet the next of kin of those killed and the families affected by Pakistan's cross-border shelling, the party sources said.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last month following the attack, Gandhi had said the idea behind the terror strike was to divide the people of the country and it was imperative that India stood united to defeat terrorism once and for all.

The Poonch sector was witness to heightened artillery shelling about two weeks ago following the rise in tensions with Pakistan after India carried out precise strikes on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that included the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (Bahawalpur) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (Muridke) on May 7.