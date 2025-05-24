20 CMs, 18 deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states to hold day-long brainstorming session on good governance

NEW DELHI: The Chief Ministers of 20 states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sit together on Sunday for a collective and in-depth discussion on development within their respective states.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is in charge of the BJP's Good Governance Department, on Saturday said, "In all, about 20 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers belonging to all 20 state governments ruled by the National Democratic Alliance will be participating in a day-long brainstorming on 'good governance' issues." He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting.

BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be participating in the deliberations. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already arrived in the national capital to attend the meeting of the council of NDA-ruled CMs.

According to BJP sources, 18 deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states will also be presenting their good governance practices while attending the meeting.