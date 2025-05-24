20 CMs, 18 deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states to hold day-long brainstorming session on good governance

NEW DELHI: The Chief Ministers of 20 states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sit together on Sunday for a collective and in-depth discussion on development within their respective states.
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is in charge of the BJP's Good Governance Department, on Saturday said, "In all, about 20 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers belonging to all 20 state governments ruled by the National Democratic Alliance will be participating in a day-long brainstorming on 'good governance' issues." He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting.
BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be participating in the deliberations. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already arrived in the national capital to attend the meeting of the council of NDA-ruled CMs.
According to BJP sources, 18 deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states will also be presenting their good governance practices while attending the meeting.
The meeting will discuss the salient features that need to be promoted, practised and prioritised to ensure the principle of "minimum government and maximum governance" often emphasised by PM Modi as a core mantra of good governance.
"Being coordinated by the BJP Good Governance Department, the meeting will also pass two resolutions. The first one will be to congratulate the Indian defence forces and the PM for the success of Operation Sindoor," Sahasrabuddhe said. He further added, "In yet another resolution, the NDA CM Conclave will congratulate the Centre for its decision to conduct caste enumeration at the time of the ensuing Census."
A significant part of the deliberations at this conclave will focus on the discussion of best practices adopted by various NDA state governments. "The respective state CMs will be making presentations on their initiatives. The meeting will also deliberate upon forthcoming events like first anniversary of NDA government, completion of a decade of International Yoga Day and 50th Loktantra Hatya Diwas, which is the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency," he said.