Fugitive Angad Singh Chandhok deported from US to India for fraud charges

NEW DELHI: Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national wanted in multiple fraud cases in India, was deported from the United States and brought back to the country in a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials confirmed on Saturday.

Chandhok was convicted by a US federal court in 2022 for his key role in an international tech-support scam that defrauded numerous Americans—many of them elderly—of their life savings. The U.S. Department of Justice had described him as a critical figure in the criminal network, which exploited vulnerable individuals through fake technical support services and other online schemes.

"An Indian national who sought asylum in the United States and then played a critical role in ensuring that an international tech-support scheme succeeded in defrauding Americans... has been sentenced to six years in federal prison," US Attorney Zachary A Cunha had announced at the time of sentencing.

According to US authorities, Chandhok ran an elaborate money laundering operation out of California, using shell companies to funnel millions of dollars obtained through fraudulent online tech support and travel fee schemes. Investigators also revealed that he directed at least five accomplices and maintained direct communication with high-ranking international members of the scam.

In addition to his US conviction, Chandhok was also wanted in India in connection with several fraud cases. His return marks a significant success in cross-border cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The CBI has taken him into custody and is expected to begin legal proceedings related to the pending cases in India.