Burglars mock Rourkela police, steal from officer’s house on police station campus

ROURKELA: In a daytime burglary, unidentified thieves broke into the official quarters of a police officer located within the Plant Site Police Station campus, escaping with gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 15 lakh on Saturday.

The incident came to light after Havildar Subrata Hota of the Reserve Office (RO) lodged a complaint on Saturday night. The audacity of the theft has made a mockery of the police, particularly in light of the ongoing Operation Suraksha, which aims to curb property offences and keep habitual offenders under surveillance.