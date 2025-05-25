Pakistan modernising nuclear arsenal; views India as 'existential threat', says US intelligence

In its Worldwide Threat Assessment report for 2025, the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) stated that Pakistan regards India as an “existential threat,” while India considers China its “primary adversary” and views Pakistan more as an “ancillary security problem” to be managed.
The report highlights Pakistan’s continued military modernisation, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons aimed at offsetting India’s conventional military advantage. Pakistan is also upgrading its nuclear arsenal and maintaining strict security over its nuclear materials and command systems. The report says that Pakistan, almost certainly is acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMD)-applicable goods from foreign suppliers and intermediaries.
The report states that China remains Pakistan’s main economic and military partner. The two countries conduct multiple joint military exercises every year, including a new air exercise completed in November 2024. Materials and technology supporting Pakistan’s WMD programs are very likely sourced primarily from China, sometimes transshipped through Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. However, the report says that terrorist attacks targeting Chinese workers involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects have caused friction, with seven Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan in 2024.
The report outlines Pakistan military’s key priorities as managing cross-border skirmishes with regional neighbours, responding to rising attacks by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalist militants, conducting counterterrorism operations, and continuing nuclear modernisation. Despite ongoing operations, militants killed more than 2,500 people across Pakistan in 2024.
On India’s strategic front, the report notes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on demonstrating global leadership, countering China, and enhancing India’s military power. India is advancing bilateral defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean region through exercises, training, arms sales, and information sharing. It reports that India has increased trilateral engagement in the Indo-Pacific and actively participates in multilateral forums such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and ASEAN.
Regarding the India-China border, the report states that India and China reached an agreement in late October 2024 to withdraw forces from two remaining contested positions along the disputed Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The report says that, while the disengagement did not resolve the border dispute, it helped reduce tensions lingering since a deadly 2020 clash.
According to the US Intelligence Assessment, India is expected to continue advancing its “Made in India” initiative to strengthen its domestic defence industry, address supply chain challenges, and modernise its military. The report highlights India’s 2024 tests of the nuclear-capable Agni-I Prime medium-range ballistic missile and the Agni-V multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle, as well as the commissioning of its second nuclear-powered submarine, enhancing its nuclear triad and deterrence capabilities.
The report also notes that India will maintain its defence partnership with Russia through 2025, considering it vital for its economic and defence objectives and as a strategic counterbalance amid closer Russia-China ties. While procurement of Russian-origin military equipment has decreased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to rely on Russian spare parts to sustain its large fleet of Russian-origin tanks and fighter aircraft, which remain critical for addressing security challenges from China and Pakistan.