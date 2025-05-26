Khattar on damage control overdrive over BJP MP’s remarks on Pahalgam

CHANDIGARH: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the comments by BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Ram Chander Jangra reflected his personal opinion and should not be interpreted as the party’s stance. He added that the BJP has distanced itself from Jangra’s remarks.

A political controversy erupted after 75-year old Jangra said the women who lost their husbands during the Pahalgam terror attack lacked the determination to fight back. He went to say that proper training under Agniveer scheme could have reduced the casualties.

During his visit to Karnal, Khattar emphasized that Jangra has already issued a clarification and expressed regret. “He (Jangra) expressed a sentiment, but it was presented in the wrong context. Making comments about women who have lost their husbands is not appropriate. It was indeed a mistake, and he has expressed regret. I too believe that this issue should now be considered closed,” the minister said.