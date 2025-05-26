Six trainee recruit constables of Punjab police dismissed for failing dope test

CHANDIGARH: Six trainee recruit constables of Punjab Police who tested positive for drug consumption at the Punjab Police Recruit Training Centre at Jahankhelan in Hoshiarpur were relieved from the basic training with immediate effect. The incident has prompted many to question the impact of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' program started by the AAP-led Punjab government to eradicate drug menace from state.
Sources said that the trainee recruits reportedly exhibited suspicious behavior and that it was decided to conduct their dope tests. They trainees were tested on May 21 at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.
Of the six trainees relieved from training, three were from Patiala district, two from Tarn Taran, and one from Ludhiana. They were all from the same batch, No. 270.
"All six have been sent back to their respective districts and struck off from the training program," said an official on condition of anonymity.
The official letter issued by Camp Adjutant (Outdoor) Kuldeep Singh of Punjab Police Recruit Training Centre at Jahankhelan in Hoshiarpur on May 24, stated that the behaviour of the trainees indicated possible use of odourless intoxicants thus prompting the decision to subject them to a drug screening. The letter was addressed to Ludhiana Police Commissioner and senior police officials of Tarn Taran and Patiala.
The office of the civil surgeon confirmed the positive results to the training centre authorities following which immediate disciplinary action was taken.
The letter further stated that the names of recruits have been struck off from the ongoing training batch, and they have been directed to return to their respective districts.
The district police officials concerned have been instructed to monitor and address the drug-related issues of the dismissed recruits to prevent any negative influence on other personnel.
The problem of the drug abuse is prevalent in the state.
Last month, a constable of the state police who rose to fame on social media as ‘Insta Queen’, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested for drug possession. 17 grams of drugs were recovered from her Thar jeep during a search on Badal Road in Bathinda last month, after which she was dismissed from service.
On Monday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested her in connection with a disproportionate assets case. She was taken into custody from the residence of Raftar Khan, the elder sister of singer Afsana Khan, at Badal village in Muktsar district.
Sources said that during the investigation, they found Amandeep had amassed assets worth approximately Rs 31 lakh more than her known sources of income between 2018 and 2025.
Interestingly, the Punjab Government had started war against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" to eradicate drug menace from state, and till date, 13,449 drug smugglers have been arrested in last 85 days.
The state government is claiming to enforce a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP) to eradicate drugs from the state.
A few years back an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable of Tarant Taran were dismissed from service after they tested positive in a dope test. Both were posted at Patti and the Tarn Taran civil hospital had conducted their dope test.