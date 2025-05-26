UP Congress leaders expect better bargain with SP in 2027 assembly polls

LUCKNOW: While undergoing Sangathan Srijan (party building) in all districts, there are murmurs in the Congress’s UP unit about a ‘possible’ seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for UP Assembly elections due in 2027.

The two India bloc partners had contested UP assembly polls in 2017 and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.

Under the seat-sharing arrangements in respective electoral battles, the Congress was given 105 of 403 UP assembly seats in the 2017 elections and 17 of 80 UP Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 LS polls.

In 2017, the outcome was a crushing defeat of the alliance as Congress had won just seven seats of the 105 it had contested. On the other hand, SP had dwindled down to 47 from 229. The alliance together had got 54 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the alliance had put up an impressive show with Congress winning six of the 17 seats it had contested on and the SP walked away with 37 seats, pushing the ruling BJP to 33 from 62.

In 2022 Assembly polls, both the alliance partners contested separately wherein SP improved its tally, taking it to 111 from 47, however, Congress was relegated to just two seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while SP was in a grand alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party. Together, they could win just 15 of the 80 seats, with SP getting just five seats and BSP 10.

On the other hand, Congress, which had gone it alone, could win just one seat of Rae Bareli.

In the present scenario, several Congress party leaders remain sceptical about the bargaining power of the party. They are apprehensive whether the party will be able to bargain better this time or be satisfied with as many seats as the SP may spare in case of an alliance between the two in the 2027 polls.