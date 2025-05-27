Above-normal June rainfall to keep heat in check in most parts of India: IMD

NEW DELHI: India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in June, which is expected to keep maximum temperatures in check in most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, M Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said rainfall across the country during June is likely to be more than 108 per cent of the long-period average of 166.9 mm.

"During June, most of the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of northwest and northeast India may receive below-normal rain," he said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that due to this expected good rainfall, most parts of the country may experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures, except for many areas in Northwest and Northeast India.

Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of central India and the adjoining south Peninsula, owing to the cloudiness, he said.