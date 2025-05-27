CPI (Maoist) commander killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Top Maoist leader Tulsi Bhuiyan was killed during a 12-hour encounter with police in an anti-Maoist operation in the Naiya forests of Palamu's Mahudanda Panchayat. The gunfight began around 7 PM on Monday and continued into Tuesday morning.

Police sources informed that the dead body of the Maoist, along with a Self-Loading Rifle, has also been recovered from the spot.

Police officials also believe that another Maoist, Nitesh Yadav, having a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, has also received bullet injuries during the encounter.

Maoist Nitesh Yadav leds a squad od more then half a dozen cadres, including Sanjay Godram, having a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Nitesh has posed a major challenge for both Jharkhand and Bihar police for the last one and a half decades.