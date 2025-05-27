J&K government to set up memorial for Pahalgam terror victims at Baisaran meadow

SRINAGAR: A month after the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday announced that a memorial will be established in memory of the 26 victims near the attack site.

“We have been discussing this from day one — a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten,” Omar said while addressing a meeting of travel and tour operators from across the country in Pahalgam.

Omar said in the cabinet meeting held in Pahalgam that the Public Works Department was authorized to grant in-principle approval for this memorial.

Suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent but also dignified and respectful, he said.

On April 22, militants attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists from different states and a local ponywala, who attempted to snatch a weapon from one of the attackers to save tourists, were killed.

After the Pahalgam attack, tourists left the Valley and there has also been mass cancellation of bookings. All hotels in Srinagar, Pahalgam in south Kashmir, Sonamarg in central Kashmir and Gulmarg in north Kashmir are having near zero occupancy.

About 60 tour and travel operators from different parts of the country attended the meeting with the CM at Pahalgam.

“I thank each one of you for coming to Pahalgam and supporting the revival of tourism. I recognize many of you as those who reignited tourism in the Valley during the most challenging times — when even the locals feared venturing out,” Omar said.

He recalled the early 1990s when tourism first resumed in the Valley with the arrival of groups from Mumbai and Gujarat.

“They helped restart tourism and brought it to its peak — until the events of April 22. No matter how strongly we condemn what happened that day, it will never be enough. We lack words to comfort the families of those 26 victims. We can only bow our heads in their memory,” he said.