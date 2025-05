Congress leader Udit Raj calls Tharoor BJP’s ‘super spokesperson’ over LoC remark

How could you be so dishonest to the party which gave you so much, asked Raj, who is the chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Other Than Professionals.

Raj's post on X was also reposted by Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

Last month also, Raj had hit out at Tharoor for his reported "no country has 100-per cent foolproof intelligence" remarks, wondering that being a Congressman, how did he become the BJP's lawyer and was giving the ruling party a "clean chit" on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor had hit back at Raj, saying the latter is a former BJP MP and "is better qualified to understand who speaks for the BJP".

In a post on X, Raj had said, "According to you Congress should guarantee foolproof intelligence to BJP and nothing should be asked of the BJP."

"Shashi Tharoor said no country has 100 per cent foolproof intelligence? At the time of 26/11 Mumbai attack, Modi ji had said after reaching Mumbai from Gujarat that it is the failure of the central government. He also said that the problem is the Centre and not the border. How did the terrorists come when the intelligence, BSF, CRPF are with the Centre. Tharoor ji, ask from Modi ji," Raj had said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Tharoor has been making comments on the India-Pakistan conflict that are at variance with the party's stand, which has been questioning the government over US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two countries.