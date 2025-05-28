First Covid death reported in Chandigarh; Haryana records 14 active cases, Punjab three

CHANDIGARH: A 40-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid died early this morning at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.
The man, originally from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, had been referred to GMCH from Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid. He was admitted to the Covid unit of the hospital, where he was kept in isolation. This marks the first confirmed Covid-related death in Chandigarh.
Sources said the hospital authorities have not yet confirmed whether the infection was caused by the latest JN.1 variant.
Confirming the death, Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, GP Thami said the patient had been admitted to the hospital two days ago with severe respiratory problems. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and died today.
“We tested him on the second day as he came with respiratory issues and was put on a ventilator and was immediately placed in isolation within the Covid ward. He had no reported comorbidities, raising further concerns about the virulence of the current strain,” said Thami.
Health authorities are now expected to intensify monitoring and response measures to prevent further spread. Two ventilators had been set up in anticipation of any emergency care needs.
As of May 26, Haryana recorded five fresh cases of Covid, bringing the active caseload to 14. The hotspots are Gurugram with six active cases and Faridabad with five active cases.
Meanwhile, Punjab currently has three active cases. One patient is from Amritsar, while two others, although counted in Punjab's active tally, originally belong to Haryana.
One of them, a 51-year-old woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana, tested positive at a private hospital in Mohali last week. The other is a 25-year-old man who tested positive in Ferozepur.
He had been working in a private firm in Gurugram and had arrived in Ferozepur a few days ago to stay with his parents due to illness. He later tested positive for Covid.
All those who came in contact with him are being traced as a precautionary measure. The health department has since isolated him at home.
There were three active Covid cases in the state in January this year, all of whom have since recovered.