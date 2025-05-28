Kamal Haasan stirs row with ‘Kannada born from Tamil’ remark; BJP, pro-Kannada groups demand apology

Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan has sparked a fresh controversy just weeks ahead of the release of his upcoming film Thug Life, with a remark made at an event in Chennai claiming that the Kannada language "was born out of Tamil."

Haasan began his speech with the phrase "Uyire Urave Tamizhe," which translates to "my life and my family is Tamil language." Turning to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was also present at the event, Haasan said, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).”

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said on Tuesday accused the actor of "disrespecting" Kannada in his effort to glorify his own mother tongue.

The BJP leader also demanded that the actor issue an “unconditional apology to Kannadigas immediately”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Artists should have the culture of respecting every language. It is the height of arrogance that actor @ikamalhaasan, who has acted in many Indian languages, including Kannada, has insulted Kannada.”

He also said Kannada is a prominent language in many parts of the world, including India, for centuries.