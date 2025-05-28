Ranchi Diary | Birsa zoo eyes lion pair from Chhattisgarh

Wildlife lovers rejoice! Raipur’s Nandanvan Jungle Safari and Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park have struck a major deal for animal exchange. As part of the swap, the Birsa zoo will receive a pair of lions, while Nandanvan will welcome a pair each of porcupines, hyenas and gharials. According to officials privy to the matter, the Central Zoo Authority has given the green light to the agreement. If everything goes as planned, a lion and a lioness will be shifted to the Birsa zoo as early as the first week of July. Currently, the Birsa zoo is home to just one lion, Shashank. Though a pair of lions was brought in from Shankar Bagh zoo in August 2019, they later died.

JMM looks to expand footprint in urban areas

Traditionally backed by tribal and rural voters, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is now shifting its attention towards urban constituencies. According to party sources, the JMM is strategically targeting city wards. Government schemes such as the CM School of Excellence, Ambedkar libraries and urban slum welfare programmes have been designed with urban beneficiaries in mind, they said. A series of infrastructure projects, like flyovers and enhanced public transport, are also said to be a part of the JMM’s strategy to woo the urban voters. The party seeks to strike a balance and expand its footprint in cities.