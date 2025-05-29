PM Modi’s first visit to Bihar after 'Operation Sindoor' draws massive crowds in Patna

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, popularly known as Patna Airport, and laid the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, located 30 km west of the state capital.
Earlier, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his ministerial colleagues, welcomed PM Modi at the airport. A number of women with vermillion on their foreheads and colourful turbans on their heads stood in a long queue to receive PM Modi outside the airport.
The five-km-long route from the airport to Income Tax roundabout was decorated with national flags. Youths donning Indian Army uniforms were also seen standing in queues at different locations. Women carrying national flags and flowers in their hands waited eagerly for PM Modi, who was travelling in a bulletproof car.
The roadshow of PM Modi commenced from Patna Airport around 5.35 pm. “It is PM’s first visit to Bihar after Operation Sindoor, launched against terrorists involved in the killing of tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. We are proud of the Indian Army,” said Aishwarya Tiwari, who was standing in a queue to welcome PM Modi.
At least 35 welcome arches were erected from the airport to the Income Tax roundabout to welcome their popular leader. Braving the scorching sun, women and youths with placards reading ‘Terror and talks can’t go together’ and ‘Blood and water can’t go together’ welcomed Modi. People chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.
Ratna Pandey, a BJP supporter, said, “It’s a historic day for Bihar and its people. PM visited Bihar on earlier occasions, but this visit has its special significance. He is visiting the state for the first time after Operation Sindoor. People are enthusiastic to have a glimpse of PM Modi.”
People were seen showering flowers on the vehicle carrying PM Modi. He acknowledged the crowd by waving his hand. Several onlookers captured the historic moment on their mobile phones.
Leaders of the NDA were present at the Income Tax roundabout, where the roadshow concluded at around 6.20 pm. At the BJP headquarters on Beerchand Patel Marg, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by BJP leaders. He is scheduled to take part in a meeting with BJP leaders at the party office.
PM Modi arrived in Bihar on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will address a public meeting at Bikramganj in Rohtas district on Friday. During this visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore.
PM Modi will spend the night at Raj Bhawan. Sources said that he will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during his stay at Raj Bhawan. The roadshow in Patna and the public meeting at Bikramganj have assumed significance in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections due in October-November.
During his last visit to Madhubani on April 24, PM Modi had warned terrorists of action beyond their imagination.