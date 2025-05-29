PM Modi’s first visit to Bihar after 'Operation Sindoor' draws massive crowds in Patna

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, popularly known as Patna Airport, and laid the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, located 30 km west of the state capital.

Earlier, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his ministerial colleagues, welcomed PM Modi at the airport. A number of women with vermillion on their foreheads and colourful turbans on their heads stood in a long queue to receive PM Modi outside the airport.

The five-km-long route from the airport to Income Tax roundabout was decorated with national flags. Youths donning Indian Army uniforms were also seen standing in queues at different locations. Women carrying national flags and flowers in their hands waited eagerly for PM Modi, who was travelling in a bulletproof car.

The roadshow of PM Modi commenced from Patna Airport around 5.35 pm. “It is PM’s first visit to Bihar after Operation Sindoor, launched against terrorists involved in the killing of tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. We are proud of the Indian Army,” said Aishwarya Tiwari, who was standing in a queue to welcome PM Modi.

At least 35 welcome arches were erected from the airport to the Income Tax roundabout to welcome their popular leader. Braving the scorching sun, women and youths with placards reading ‘Terror and talks can’t go together’ and ‘Blood and water can’t go together’ welcomed Modi. People chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.