Wheat stock limit fixed till Mar ’26 amid bumper crop

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday imposed a stock limit on wheat until March 31, 2026 amid claims of bumper production in the current Rabi marketing season compared to the past three years. Bulk traders can now stock 3,000 metric tones (MT), while retailers can hold up to 10 MT of the grain, a Centre’s notification said.

For millers and processors, the government allowed a stock limit of 70% of the monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months. The order directed the commercial entities to declare the stock position on the portal created by the department of food and public distribution.

It also said that in case any entity stocked higher than the prescribed limits, they should bring it down to the specified limit within 15 days of issuing the notification. They should ensure that wheat stock is regularly declared.