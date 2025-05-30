First-ever batch of 17 women cadets passes out from NDA

NEW DELHI: The first batch of 17 women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA) passed out on Friday as part of the 336 cadets who graduated from the Academy, marking the culmination of the 148th Course – Spring Term 2025.

The June 2022 batch of cadets included 19 women, 10 cadets in the Army, six in the Air Force and three in the Navy.

The NDA cadets who passed out will now proceed to academies of their respective services, including the Indian Military Academy (Army), Air Force Academy (IAF) and the Naval Academy (Navy). Upon completing one year of service-specific training, the cadets will be granted the President's Commission.

A total of 1,341 cadets, including the 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, on 30 May 2025. Gracing the occasion as the Reviewing Officer was the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd).

The parade marked the successful completion of rigorous military and academic training by the cadets, culminating in a splendid display of precision, discipline and military bearing.

It was impeccably conducted by Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride his charger ‘Reliant Robin’. Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of ‘G’ Squadron commanded the parade with exceptional composure and military precision.