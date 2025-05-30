First-ever batch of 17 women cadets passes out from NDA
NEW DELHI: The first batch of 17 women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA) passed out on Friday as part of the 336 cadets who graduated from the Academy, marking the culmination of the 148th Course – Spring Term 2025.
The June 2022 batch of cadets included 19 women, 10 cadets in the Army, six in the Air Force and three in the Navy.
The NDA cadets who passed out will now proceed to academies of their respective services, including the Indian Military Academy (Army), Air Force Academy (IAF) and the Naval Academy (Navy). Upon completing one year of service-specific training, the cadets will be granted the President's Commission.
A total of 1,341 cadets, including the 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, on 30 May 2025. Gracing the occasion as the Reviewing Officer was the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd).
The parade marked the successful completion of rigorous military and academic training by the cadets, culminating in a splendid display of precision, discipline and military bearing.
It was impeccably conducted by Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride his charger ‘Reliant Robin’. Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of ‘G’ Squadron commanded the parade with exceptional composure and military precision.
In recognition of exemplary performance, the Reviewing Officer presented the President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, the President’s Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, and the President’s Bronze Medal to Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt. The prestigious Chiefs of Staff Banner was awarded to Golf Squadron for overall excellence.
The event concluded with a grand flypast featuring flag-trooping Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and the majestic Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft, symbolising the culmination of training and the cadets’ readiness to embark on the next phase of their military journey.
The event was attended by a diverse gathering, which included proud families, distinguished dignitaries, schoolchildren, civilians, and serving as well as retired Armed Forces personnel.
The Spring Term 2025 POP stands as a proud testament to the Academy’s enduring commitment to grooming future military leaders, now enriched with the inclusion of women cadets destined to serve the nation with honour and valour.
The event held historical significance as it marked the passing out of the first-ever batch of 17 female cadets from the Academy, a transformative milestone in NDA’s legacy of nation-building.