PM Modi accuses Congress, RJD of betraying marginalised communities in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress and the RJD of cheating people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in the garb of social justice and said these INDIA bloc constituents are now "trying to grab power again" in Bihar where assembly elections are due later this year.

Addressing a public rally in Karakat in Rohtas district, the PM alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family had snatched land from people when they ruled the state.

Leaders of the Congress and the RJD only cheated SC, ST, and OBC communities in the garb of social justice. They are responsible for the plight of the poor todaY. Now leaders of these parties are again trying to usurp power," the PM said.

Slamming the RJD supremo, Modi said, He and his family snatched land from poor people during the RJD rule in Bihar. They never thought of the betterment of the poor. That was Jungal Raj Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did a lot for the overall growth of the state. We cannot imagine a Viksit India without a Viksit Bihar."