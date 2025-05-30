PM Modi makes seven state visits, launches key projects, highlights Operation Sindoor success across all platforms

NEW DELHI: In a dynamic display of leadership and strategic outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook extensive visits to several Indian states throughout May this year, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for infrastructure and development projects worth a staggering Rs 2.8 lakh crore.
His visits, particularly to states such as Bihar, skilfully blended governance with political messaging in the lead-up to the scheduled elections this year, underlining his government’s commitment to inclusive development and its firm stance against terrorism.
The Prime Minister spent two days each in Gujarat and poll-bound Bihar, while making day-long visits to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.
In each of these states, he addressed large public gatherings and delivered powerful speeches, consistently referencing the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed 26 civilian lives.
A recurring and dominant theme during these visits was his repeated emphasis on the success of Operation Sindoor, which he hailed as emblematic of India’s “new doctrine” on terrorism.
Calling the strikes on terror camps across the border a "perfect operation", the Prime Minister asserted that it demonstrated India’s unwavering commitment to protecting its citizens.
“Operation Sindoor is not just a reply to one attack, it is a message to every enemy of India. We will hit back with full force wherever threats emerge,” he declared at multiple rallies, including those in Sasaram, Bihar, and Alipurduar, West Bengal.
Alongside the robust national security narrative, the Prime Minister also unveiled or laid the foundation for numerous development projects worth Rs 2.8 lakh crore, including initiatives worth Rs 48,000 crore in Bihar alone on 30 May. In Gujarat, he announced new ports, energy infrastructure, and urban development schemes.
In Madhya Pradesh, he is scheduled to participate in the “Lokmata Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan” on 31 May, which is anticipated to be attended by a massive gathering of over two lakh women, most of whom will be dressed in sindoor-red saris, symbolising both women’s empowerment and support for Operation Sindoor.
Significantly, in West Bengal, ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Prime Minister launched a sharp critique of the state government, accusing it of corruption and of harbouring anti-national elements, branding the TMC regime as a ‘Nirmam Sarkar’.
In Punjab’s Adampur, he met with and addressed soldiers, while in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the PM touched on a variety of issues and levelled attacks against the Opposition, similar to his remarks in Bihar.
An official observed that the Prime Minister’s visits in May were distinctly characterised by a strategic fusion of development pledges and strong national security messaging.
“By linking local infrastructure improvements with national defence initiatives such as Operation Sindoor, PM Modi aimed to strike a chord with both urban and rural voters ahead of upcoming elections, particularly in two states, West Bengal and Bihar,” the official remarked.
He also noted that the Prime Minister is likely to shift focus towards southern states like Tamil Nadu in the coming days.
According to some political analysts, the Prime Minister’s May visits not only reinforced the BJP’s electoral narrative, showcasing a government that builds, defends, and projects strength in equal measure, but also highlighted PM Modi’s commitment to active governance.
“He has already proved himself not an armchair-stacked PM but a PM who visits, who visualises and who meets the people as ‘Pradhan-sevak’,” quipped a senior official, adding that these state visits also helped the Prime Minister to gather feedback and gauge public sentiment regarding his government’s performance.