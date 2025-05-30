PM Modi makes seven state visits, launches key projects, highlights Operation Sindoor success across all platforms

NEW DELHI: In a dynamic display of leadership and strategic outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook extensive visits to several Indian states throughout May this year, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for infrastructure and development projects worth a staggering Rs 2.8 lakh crore.

His visits, particularly to states such as Bihar, skilfully blended governance with political messaging in the lead-up to the scheduled elections this year, underlining his government’s commitment to inclusive development and its firm stance against terrorism.

The Prime Minister spent two days each in Gujarat and poll-bound Bihar, while making day-long visits to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

In each of these states, he addressed large public gatherings and delivered powerful speeches, consistently referencing the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed 26 civilian lives.

A recurring and dominant theme during these visits was his repeated emphasis on the success of Operation Sindoor, which he hailed as emblematic of India’s “new doctrine” on terrorism.

Calling the strikes on terror camps across the border a "perfect operation", the Prime Minister asserted that it demonstrated India’s unwavering commitment to protecting its citizens.