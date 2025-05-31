UN glaciers' meet: India says Pakistan violating Indus Water Treaty through terrorism

NEW DELHI: India has said that Pakistan should stop blaming it for the breach of the Indus Water Treaty, as the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from its soil is interfering with the treaty's implementation.

Addressing the plenary session of the first UN conference on glaciers in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Friday, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Pakistan itself was violating the treaty through terrorism.

"We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt," he said.

Singh said it is an undeniable fact that there have been fundamental changes in circumstances since the Indus Waters Treaty was signed, which requires a reassessment of the treaty's obligations.

These changes include technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism, he said.

The minister said that the treaty's preamble states it was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, and that honouring the treaty in good faith is essential.

"However, the unrelenting cross border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with an ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions.

"Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India," he said.