Victoria Basu case: Russia says it remains in touch with Indian authorities over custody dispute

NEW DELHI: The Russian Embassy in India has said it is maintaining “close contact with the competent Indian authorities” regarding the case of Russian national Victoria Basu, currently involved in a custody battle with her estranged husband, Saikat Basu.

In an official statement, the embassy termed ‘certain’ media reports as ‘speculative’ and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens in line with Indian law.

“The Embassy took note of a series of publications in some local media concerning the situation involving a Russian citizen, Victoria Basu. Regrettably, they do not correspond to reality and are based on speculations,” an official statement said.

It further said that “the embassy implements its priority duties to ensure and defend the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens in full accordance with the Indian legislation. With regard to the matter of Ms Basu, we maintain close contact with the competent Indian authorities.”

Saikat Basu has alleged he is unaware of his wife and child’s whereabouts amid ongoing legal proceedings. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Moscow had reached out to Russian authorities but received no assistance before the top court.

It also confirmed working in cooperation with the Delhi Police, who are probing individuals in Nepal suspected of aiding Victoria’s escape.

Victoria, residing in India since 2019 on an X-1 visa, has had her stay periodically extended under court orders. The Supreme Court has urged MEA and police Interpol to trace her.