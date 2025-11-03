Woman shot by unidentified assailant in Kolkata, condition critical

KOLKATA: A woman was shot by an unidentified assailant in the Haridevpur area of south Kolkata early on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Mousumi, was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical, they added.

The attacker managed to flee the scene, and a search is underway to trace the individual, a police officer said.

“The incident took place around 6.20 am. The woman was hit by a bullet in her back. An investigation is underway,” an officer of Haridevpur Police Station told PTI.

Hospital sources said the injured woman is likely to be shifted to another medical facility for further treatment.