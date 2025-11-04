Five dead as passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: At least five passengers died and over a dozen injured when a passenger train collided with a goods train in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train was arriving at Bilaspur from Korba when it dashed into the guard’s compartment of the freight train on the same track at around 4 pm.

“So far five bodies have been recovered. The personnel from Railways and Bilaspur district administration are engaged in extensive rescue operations. Some are still trapped inside. The injured have been rushed to different hospitals,” Sanjay Agrawal, Bilaspur collector said.

The affected coaches of the Korba passenger train are the first two bogies including the front reserved bogie that suffered the maximum damage.

The railways have issued emergency numbers and also declared immediate ex-gratia relief to victims of the train accidents.

Compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and passengers, Rs 5 lakh for seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those injured in the railway accident.

Details are awaited. Sources have not yet confirmed the cause of accident.