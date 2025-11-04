Tejashwi promises Rs 300 per quintal for paddy, Rs 400 for wheat as bonus over MSP if INDIA bloc wins Bihar

RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that farmers in Bihar would receive a bonus of Rs 300 per quintal on paddy and Rs 400 per quintal on wheat over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) if the alliance comes to power.

Addressing a press conference two days before the first phase of polling, Yadav also said that heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) would be given the status of “people’s representatives.”

“We will ensure that every farmer gets Rs 300 more for paddy and Rs 400 more for wheat over MSP. Along with this, managers of the state’s 8,400 registered Vyapar Mandals and PACS will receive an honorarium,” Yadav said.

Bihar’s 243-member Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from PTI)