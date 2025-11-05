Rijiju calls Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana poll claims 'false and baseless', says attempts to defame India will fail

NEW DELHI: Dismissing Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft in the Haryana Assembly polls as "false and baseless", the ruling BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress leader of raising questions on the Election Commission (EC) to hide his failures and defame India's democracy.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also accused Gandhi of trying to "instigate" the GenZ and asserted that such efforts will never succeed as India's youngsters are wise enough not to fall for such provocations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's retort came hours after Gandhi cited electoral-list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were "fake" and the poll victory in the state was "stolen" from the Congress party last year.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said he has "100 per cent" proof of the malfeasance he has alleged.

Rijiju rejected Gandhi's allegations as "baseless and false", and said he is alleging vote theft in the Haryana polls and abusing the EC, while his party colleagues have said the Congress lost the election due to its own reasons.

"During the Haryana polls, their senior leader, Kumari Selja, had said the Congress will not be able to win because the Haryana Congress leader wanted the party to lose," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"Three days ago, a former Congress leader resigned from the party and said the Congress lost the Haryana polls because its leaders were not working and were engaged in ensuring the party's defeat," Rijiju claimed.