Assembly bypolls trends: Congress widens lead in Jubilee Hills; BJP dominates Nuapada

Trends from bypolls across seven states on Friday pointed to tight contests, heavy security deployment and brisk counting across multiple Assembly seats.

Jubilee Hills bypoll

Over in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, after completion of six rounds of counting, Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Yadav is leading by 15,619 votes over BRS’ Maganti Sunitha.

With 48.49% turnout, counting is spread across 10 rounds, while BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy trails far behind.

Nuapada bypoll

In Nuapada, counting began under a three-tier security arrangement. After completion of 4 out of 26 rounds, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has secured 18,903 votes, extending his lead to a massive 12,815 votes.

Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi is currently in second position with 6,088 votes, closely followed by BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, who has polled 5,320 votes so far.

The high-stakes bypoll recorded an impressive 83.45% turnout, the highest among all eight seats that went to polls on November 11. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

Nagrota bypoll

In Jammu’s Nagrota, the BJP appeared to gain early momentum with Devyani Rana moving ahead of NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh.

The seat, which recorded over 75% turnout, went to polls following the death of former MLA Devender Singh Rana, Devyani’s father. Counting is underway at Government Polytechnic College under tight security.

Tarn Taran bypoll

In Punjab’s Tarn Taran, the Shiromani Akali Dal registered an early advantage, with its nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa leading AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu by 374 votes after three rounds.

The constituency saw 60.95% polling and went to bypolls following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. Counting is underway at the International College of Nursing, Piddi.