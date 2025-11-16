Three Maoists, including two women, killed in Sukma encounter with security forces

RAIPUR: At least three cadres of CPI (Maoist) including two females were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the hilly forested terrain of Tumalpad in Sukma district, about 500 km south of Raipur, the Bastar police said on Sunday.

“A search operation was launched by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) after receiving credible information about the presence of Maoists in the Tumalpad forested landscape. An exchange of fire ensued in the region and intermittently continued since morning in the forest. Three bodies have been recovered so far from the encounter scene”, Kiran Chavan, Sukma district police chief said.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Madvi Deva (a Jan-militia commander and Konta Area Committee member), Podium Gangi (Konta Area Committee CNM Commander) and Sodi Gangi (Area Committee Member of Kistaram). Each carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads, the Sukma SP added.

The forces also recovered a.303 rifle, Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) launchers, other weapons and ammunition from the location.