Cough syrup poisoning suspected as six children die in three weeks in Madhya Pradesh; prescription restricted

BHOPAL: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district have issued an advisory restricting the prescription, sale, and use of at least two cough syrups after six children, aged one to seven, reportedly died between September 4 and 26 from kidney-related complications and anuria.
Based on the analysis of the medicines administered to the six minors (aged between one and seven years), two cough syrups have been found to be common. With the samples of the concerned cough syrups having already been sent for detailed analysis, the district administration has issued an advisory which restrains the prescription of those cough syrups by doctors as well as the sale and use of those syrups.
“Till the time test reports of the syrup samples are out, an advisory has been issued to restrain the use, sale and prescription of those syrups. Doctors in the district have also been advised strictly to prescribe only symptom-specific medicines, like prescribing just Paracetamol for fever, instead of prescribing a wide spectrum of medicines, including those for cough and cold,” Chhindwara district collector Sheelendra Singh told the TNIE on Wednesday.
The six kids aged between one and seven years, hailing from different parts of the Parasia area (also nicknamed as Koylanchal due to significant coal mining activity) initially were suffering from cold and mild fever. Local doctors prescribed them routine medications, including cough syrups.
After administration of the medicines, the children initially seemed to be recovering, but just a few days later, the symptoms not just returned but were coupled with an alarming decrease in urine output. Most of the children who died following kidney-related complications were actually admitted to private hospitals in adjoining Nagpur (Maharashtra).
“The children only had mild fever and cold, but after the cough syrup was administered to them, their condition worsened, resulting in the stoppage of urine and associated complications, like swelling in the body, regular bouts of vomiting, ultimately resulting in deaths,” one of the grieving parents said.
According to the Chhindwara district chief medical and health officer Naresh Gonare, “The blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples of the minors who died in hospitals at Nagpur, were sent for virology tests. But the tests didn’t reveal any vector-borne/viral ailment, like Japanese Encephalitis or Chandipura virus. Anuria (alarming decline in urine output caused by kidney malfunction) seemed to be the common problem in all six kids who died.”
Subsequently, the suspicion of toxicity and contamination of cough syrups cropped up, due to which samples of those syrups have been sent to Bhopal for detailed analysis, official sources in Chhindwara district said.
As per unconfirmed reports, the kidney biopsies of the deceased kids, have revealed the presence of diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical often associated with pharmaceutical poisoning.
Further water samples from the areas and villages where the cases were reported are being sent for detailed analysis at a national-level testing lab.
Meanwhile, teams from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are in the Chhindwara district to probe the deaths of the six children, which possibly happened due to the administration of contaminated cough syrups.
“Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the state health department are also conducting door-to-door screening and surveillance of residents for similar health problems. No new case has been reported in the last 24 hours from anywhere,” the Chhindwara district collector maintained.
The ICMR team has already sent the samples of children, as well as medicine samples, to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further analysis.