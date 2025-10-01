Cough syrup poisoning suspected as six children die in three weeks in Madhya Pradesh; prescription restricted

BHOPAL: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district have issued an advisory restricting the prescription, sale, and use of at least two cough syrups after six children, aged one to seven, reportedly died between September 4 and 26 from kidney-related complications and anuria.

Based on the analysis of the medicines administered to the six minors (aged between one and seven years), two cough syrups have been found to be common. With the samples of the concerned cough syrups having already been sent for detailed analysis, the district administration has issued an advisory which restrains the prescription of those cough syrups by doctors as well as the sale and use of those syrups.

“Till the time test reports of the syrup samples are out, an advisory has been issued to restrain the use, sale and prescription of those syrups. Doctors in the district have also been advised strictly to prescribe only symptom-specific medicines, like prescribing just Paracetamol for fever, instead of prescribing a wide spectrum of medicines, including those for cough and cold,” Chhindwara district collector Sheelendra Singh told the TNIE on Wednesday.

The six kids aged between one and seven years, hailing from different parts of the Parasia area (also nicknamed as Koylanchal due to significant coal mining activity) initially were suffering from cold and mild fever. Local doctors prescribed them routine medications, including cough syrups.

After administration of the medicines, the children initially seemed to be recovering, but just a few days later, the symptoms not just returned but were coupled with an alarming decrease in urine output. Most of the children who died following kidney-related complications were actually admitted to private hospitals in adjoining Nagpur (Maharashtra).