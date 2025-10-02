At least 10 dead as tractor carrying Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

At least 10 devotees died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Goddess Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The tragedy took place in Pandhana area, said Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag.

Devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Durga idols installed in various villages for immersion, he told PTI.