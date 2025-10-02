Government’s silence on Gaza ‘total betrayal’ of what India has stood for, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the “horrific atrocities” in Gaza, stating that this is “moral cowardice” and “total betrayal” of all that India has stood for.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “To appease his good friend President Trump and in solidarity with his other good friend Bibi Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi has welcomed President Trump’s new 20-point plan for Gaza.”

He asked, “Where are the people of Gaza themselves in the system of governance proposed? Where is the roadmap for a full-fledged Palestinian state to come into being?” He also sought to know how long the US and Israel will continue to ignore Palestinian statehood.