Government’s silence on Gaza ‘total betrayal’ of what India has stood for, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the “horrific atrocities” in Gaza, stating that this is “moral cowardice” and “total betrayal” of all that India has stood for.
In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “To appease his good friend President Trump and in solidarity with his other good friend Bibi Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi has welcomed President Trump’s new 20-point plan for Gaza.”
He asked, “Where are the people of Gaza themselves in the system of governance proposed? Where is the roadmap for a full-fledged Palestinian state to come into being?” He also sought to know how long the US and Israel will continue to ignore Palestinian statehood.
“Where is the accountability for the genocide that has been carried out in Gaza over the past twenty months? … The PM has maintained complete silence on the horrific atrocities that have led to the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza,” Ramesh said. The Congress has been questioning the silence of the government on “atrocities” in Gaza.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) last week adopted a resolution, saying, “India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the post-colonial world; it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint.”
Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict, saying that it provides a viable path to long-term peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as the larger West Asian region.