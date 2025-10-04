Jungle visitor shocks devotees: Wild elephant climbs 40 steps to temple bridge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A startling incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday near the revered Garjiya Devi Temple in Ramnagar when a wild elephant defied expectations by scaling the steep staircase leading to the temple bridge, causing minor property damage before retreating peacefully into the forest.
The elephant reportedly climbed approximately 40 to 50 steps to reach the bridge structure, where it caused a ruckus in nearby shops before vanishing as dawn approached.
The incident occurred around 3:00 AM when the area was deserted. Shopkeepers who arrived later found their goods ransacked. Temple priests, alerted by the destruction, reviewed CCTV footage which confirmed the elephant's two-hour presence on the bridge.
"At about three in the morning, when everything was silent, a massive elephant emerged from the jungle and headed towards the temple," recounted Priest Manoj Pandey. "The elephant calmly climbed the 40 steps of the bridge and stood there for some time. Then, in the same composed manner, it descended the stairs and disappeared back into the jungle."
Priest Shubham Pandey noted that while the elephant had previously attempted to reach the steps, this was the first time it had successfully reached the bridge level.
Despite the disruption and property damage, local Forest Department officials downplayed the severity of the event, emphasising that the area is a known wildlife corridor.
"The Garjiya area is part of an elephant corridor. The movement of elephants here is a common occurrence," stated DFO Dhruv Singh Martolia of the Ramnagar Forest Division. He confirmed that forest personnel patrolling has been increased following the incident.
Martolia acknowledged that the route is a critical pathway for wild animals, especially elephants, and advised locals to exercise caution in the region.
While the Forest Department views the elephant's presence as normal corridor activity, the priests and local vendors experienced a terrifying deviation from the norm.
"This is the first time we have seen such a feat," said Priest Manoj Pandey, recounting the unusual pilgrimage of the 'unique devotee' who walked the bridge before descending quietly. The priests have filed a report with the Forest Department regarding the damage sustained by the shops.
Following this startling incident, wildlife experts are weighing in on the unusual behaviour. Former Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park and renowned wildlife expert, Ranganath Pandey, offered an analysis of the elephant's motives.
Pandey said that the elephant's extraordinary sense of smell likely played a crucial role in drawing it to the high structure. "The elephant's sense of smell is quite phenomenal," Pandey stated. "The elephant must have caught the strong scent of some 'prasad' (offering) or other food item, which attracted it, causing it to create this disturbance in an attempt to locate it."