Jungle visitor shocks devotees: Wild elephant climbs 40 steps to temple bridge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A startling incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday near the revered Garjiya Devi Temple in Ramnagar when a wild elephant defied expectations by scaling the steep staircase leading to the temple bridge, causing minor property damage before retreating peacefully into the forest.

The elephant reportedly climbed approximately 40 to 50 steps to reach the bridge structure, where it caused a ruckus in nearby shops before vanishing as dawn approached.

The incident occurred around 3:00 AM when the area was deserted. Shopkeepers who arrived later found their goods ransacked. Temple priests, alerted by the destruction, reviewed CCTV footage which confirmed the elephant's two-hour presence on the bridge.

"At about three in the morning, when everything was silent, a massive elephant emerged from the jungle and headed towards the temple," recounted Priest Manoj Pandey. "The elephant calmly climbed the 40 steps of the bridge and stood there for some time. Then, in the same composed manner, it descended the stairs and disappeared back into the jungle."

Priest Shubham Pandey noted that while the elephant had previously attempted to reach the steps, this was the first time it had successfully reached the bridge level.

Despite the disruption and property damage, local Forest Department officials downplayed the severity of the event, emphasising that the area is a known wildlife corridor.

"The Garjiya area is part of an elephant corridor. The movement of elephants here is a common occurrence," stated DFO Dhruv Singh Martolia of the Ramnagar Forest Division. He confirmed that forest personnel patrolling has been increased following the incident.

Martolia acknowledged that the route is a critical pathway for wild animals, especially elephants, and advised locals to exercise caution in the region.