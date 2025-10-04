Wangchuk’s brother, LAB legal advisor to meet him in Jodhpur jail today

SRI NAGAR: Ladakh activist Wangchuk’s brother and Leh Apex Body's legal advisor Haji Ghulam Mustafa have been granted access to meet him at Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Wanghuck, leading agitation for the sixth Schedule and statehood in Ladakh, was arrested by police on September 26, two days after violence in Leh during a protest that left four persons dead and 80 others injured in one of the worst violence in Ladakh.

Following his arrest, Wangchuk was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

Notably, Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of Wangchuk and her lawyer have also been granted access to meet the jailed climate activist.

Wangchuk’s wife has moved the Supreme Court to challenge her husband’s detention. “I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a Habeas Corpus petition against @Wangchuk66’s detention,” Gitanjali posted on X.

She filed the habeas corpus petition in the apex court on Thursday.

Gitanjali has also written to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the immediate release of her jailed husband and alleged that the State and its agencies were hounding them.