Amid ongoing violence in DR Congo, medicines in most healthcare facilities exhausted, says ICRC

KINSHASA: More than 80 percent of healthcare facilities have exhausted their supplies of essential medicines in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where violence continues unabated, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported on Wednesday.

For 30 years, the country's mineral-rich east has been riven by conflict, with violence intensifying earlier this year the M23 –- a Rwandan-backed armed group -- seized the key cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Clashes between the M23 and the Congolese army and allied militia have left thousands dead and millions displaced since January.

Meanwhile, a US-brokered peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda in June is proving slow to take effect on the ground.

In September, the ICRC studied 240 health centres and clinics in North and South Kivu provinces, where the front line has been stable since March.