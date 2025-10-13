Wife sets husband on fire over money dispute in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A woman allegedly set her 60-year-old husband on fire over a money dispute in Samatra village in Bhuj taluka of Gujarat.

The victim, Dhanjibhai Kerai, died during treatment.

Police have arrested the accused wife, Kailash Chauhan, and booked her for murder.

What began as a routine argument inside a house turned into a horrifying blaze. According to investigators, Kailash Kanubhai Chauhan, the 40-year-old second wife of Dhanjibhai, had been pressuring him to hand over money for a house she purchased in Bhuj.

When he refused, her anger reportedly exploded into violence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (West Kutch), Manish J. Christian said, “The woman dragged her husband to the garage, poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze.”

The couple had married just a year and a half ago, after the death of Dhanjibhai’s first wife. This was the second marriage for both. Dhanjibhai, who had three sons from his first marriage, all settled in Seychelles (UK) was living with Kailash in Samatra.

A week before the incident, his youngest son Kapil, had come home.

According to Police Sources, on that evening, when Dhanjibhai refused to give her money, Kailash reportedly grabbed his hand, led him into the garage, picked up a bottle containing a flammable liquid, and drenched him.