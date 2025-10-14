‘Have 2017 palliative care norms been met?’: SC gives Centre three weeks to update on implementation of guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre three weeks to update it on the implementation of 2017 palliative care guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Union government to provide details from all states and inform the court of the status. The matter will be heard again on November 25.

Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari, for petitioner Dr. Rajshree Nagaraju, said the plea seeks “palliative care for all persons in India, giving effect to their Right to Health and a dignified end to life under Article 21”.

She noted many patients in rural areas prefer care at home and cannot travel easily, making community access vital.