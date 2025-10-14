India reliable partner in Mongolia's development: PM Modi after hosting Mongolian president

NEW DELHI: India has been a "reliable partner" in Mongolia's development and both the nations support a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after holding wide-ranging talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.

Ukhnaa landed in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India, his first to the country as president.

Following his talks with the visiting leader, Modi said India will extend free e-visas to people from Mongolia.

"The oil refinery project, supported by India's USD 1.7 billion line of credit, will strengthen Mongolia's energy security," the prime minister said.

It is India's largest development partnership project globally, with over 2,500 Indian professionals working alongside their Mongolian counterparts to make it a reality, he said.

"We stand as close partners in international forums, supporting a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Together, we also work to amplify the voice of the Global South," Modi said.

On his part, the Mongolian president hailed India's leading role in the clean energy sector and specifically referred to the New Delhi-led International Solar Alliance.