CBI probe justified only in exceptional cases, don't unnecessarily burden central agency: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said that a CBI probe was justified only in exceptional circumstances such as when state agencies are compromised, fundamental rights are at stake or in issues of national importance.

"An order directing an investigation to be carried out by CBI should be treated as a measure of last resort, justified only when the constitutional court is convinced that the integrity of the process has been compromised or has reasons to believe that it may get compromised to a degree that shakes the conscience of courts or public faith in the justice delivery system," the bench said.

The top court said this while setting aside the Allahabad HC's ruling, which directed a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the Uttar Pradesh legislative council and assembly secretariats.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi said, for invoking this power, the concerned court must be satisfied that the material placed prima facie discloses commission of offences and necessitates a CBI investigation to ensure the fundamental right to a fair and impartial investigation, or where the complexity, scale, or national ramification of such allegations demands expertise of central agency.