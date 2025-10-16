Energy choices guided by consumer interest: India after Trump claims Modi assured halt on Russian oil

India on Thursday reaffirmed that its energy imports are guided by the interests of Indian consumers, following comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.
In response to media queries on India’s energy sourcing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement:
"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been a consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.
Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," the statement added.
The statement came after Trump stated that his "friend" Modi assured him India would halt Russian oil purchases, describing it as a significant step to increase pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine invasion.
Speaking to reporters at his Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the US was unhappy with India’s purchase of Russian crude, claiming such imports helped fund President Vladimir Putin's war.
"He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they've lost a million and a half people," Trump said in response to a question.
"I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing," he added.
Since the Ukraine war began, Western countries, especially the US, have repeatedly criticised India for buying Russian oil. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has clarified that India’s stance is aimed at securing the best deals for its citizens, highlighting what he calls the West’s double standards: “Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems.”
India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil have also been cited as a factor behind former President Trump’s tariff actions against New Delhi.
Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over former US President Donald Trump’s remarks, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “frightened” of Trump. He claimed Modi allowed the American leader to “decide and announce” that India would halt Russian oil purchases and “keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs.”