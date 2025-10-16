Energy choices guided by consumer interest: India after Trump claims Modi assured halt on Russian oil

India on Thursday reaffirmed that its energy imports are guided by the interests of Indian consumers, following comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

In response to media queries on India’s energy sourcing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement:

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been a consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.

Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," the statement added.