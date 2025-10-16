Uttarakhand government eases live-in relationship registration rules, extends appeal period

DEHRADUN: Months after implementing the landmark Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Uttarakhand government has moved to refine its rules, filing an affidavit in the High Court that signals a softening of certain provisions related to live-in relationship registration.

The 78-page affidavit, presented by Advocate General S.N. Babulkar, outlines proposed amendments aimed at making the registration process more flexible and clarifying data-sharing protocols with law enforcement.

A key relief for applicants concerns the appeal process. Currently, if a Registrar rejects a statement concerning a live-in relationship, the timeline to challenge this decision is tight. The government now proposes extending the window for applicants to file an appeal from 30 days to 45 days from the date of receiving the rejection order.

While the appeal window is expanding, the grounds for outright rejection based on customs and traditions have been significantly tightened. The original rule allowed a Registrar to deny registration if local customs did not permit the union between the individuals. The proposed amendment ties this power directly to a violation of the UCC itself. The Registrar can now only refuse registration if the custom or tradition directly contravenes Section 380 of the UCC.

Section 380 explicitly lists conditions rendering registration void, such as if the partners are in a 'prohibited degree of relationship', if either is already married, or if a minor is involved.

Perhaps the most significant change addresses privacy concerns regarding police notification. The government is seeking to limit the scope of information sharing between the Registrar and local police.