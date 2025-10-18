Revenue from liquor sales takes nosedive in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Following the increase in foreign liquor prices, sales have fallen sharply, affecting Maharashtra’s revenue from excise duty.

According to state excise department data, up to September, only 15.1 crore litres were sold, compared with 32.19 crore litres in the same period last year.

In the full fiscal year, 30 crore litres were sold in 2024-25, 27.72 crore litres in 2023-24, and 22.52 crore litres in 2022-23. Interestingly, foreign liquor sales had risen during the pandemic years. In 2018-19 and 2019-20, sales were 20.77 crore litres and 21 crore litres, respectively. In a non-pandemic year like 2017-18, sales stood at 17.93 crore litres.

The rise in liquor prices has also affected country liquor sales. Up to September this year, 21.09 crore litres were sold, compared with 40.35 crore litres in the same period last year. This steep decline in sales has significantly impacted revenue, with excise earnings dropping to Rs 12,332 crore up to September, down from Rs 25,467 crore last year.

Senior state excise officials acknowledged that foreign liquor sales have declined but said the price increase is not the sole reason. They noted that rising living costs have led people to cut back on spending, with liquor being one of the affected items.

“Liquor, especially foreign liquor, is the last priority for most people. The price hike was intended to boost revenue and align prices with other states, but it has not been well-received in Maharashtra.The 31st December is one of the major event that may add revenue and depicts the rosy picture,” he said, requesting anonymity.