Unhygienic washrooms in court complexes a systemic failure, violation of fundamental rights: PIL in SC

A status report submitted on behalf of various high courts before the Supreme Court has highlighted the unhygienic condition of washrooms in court complexes across the country, describing it as a persistent violation of fundamental rights and the right to dignity of judges, advocates, litigants, and staff.

The report noted that unhygienic washrooms in court complexes reflected systemic and administrative failure in allocating funds, enforcing maintenance contracts and ensuring accountability.

"The existing infrastructure fails to meet the standards of a modern and inclusive public utility; it directly implicates the failure to ensure public health and sanitation.

"The absence of facilities for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in major high courts and district courts constitutes a violation of their right to equality and non-discrimination, mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act; this lack includes non-compliant construction, absence of ramps, support bars, and appropriate turning for wheelchairs," the status report said.

The submissions were made in a PIL filed by lawyer Rajeeb Kalita.