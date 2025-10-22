Two killed, one injured over land dispute clash in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two brothers were killed and a third critically injured in a violent clash over a longstanding land dispute in Balbahara village, Shahdol district, on Tuesday night.

The victims, Rakesh Tiwari (40) and Rahul Tiwari (32), were among three sons of the Tiwari family who had gone to light ceremonial diyas when a group led by ex-army man Anurag Sharma confronted them. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence. Satish Tiwari (45), the third brother, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Shahdol Medical College Hospital.

Following the incident, five men, including prime accused Anurag Sharma, surrendered at Burhar police station. Shahdol Superintendent of Police Ramji Srivastava confirmed the arrests, adding that they were made based on the dying declaration of Rahul Tiwari. Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are expected.

The clash is reportedly linked to a four-year-old land dispute. Police sources said both families had a history of conflict, including past altercations and involvement in a case of Ganja smuggling.

In a related development, Ashish Jharia, in charge of the Keshwahi police outpost, has been attached to the district police lines for dereliction of duty in handling the matter.

The Tiwari family, angered by the killings, blocked National Highway 43 on Wednesday, demanding the demolition of Anurag Sharma’s house and that the remaining accused be shot in a police encounter.