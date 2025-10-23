Crackdown on corruption: UP DGP suspends 11 cops after viral bribe video

LUCKNOW: Cracking down on corruption within the ranks, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday suspended 11 police personnel after a video surfaced on social media showing policemen allegedly taking bribes from truck drivers in different districts.

A statement from the DGP headquarters said the viral video showed instances of illegal monetary collection at vehicle checkpoints by police personnel posted in Chitrakoot, Banda, and Kaushambi districts. Taking serious note of the misconduct, the DGP directed the range and district officers concerned to take strict disciplinary action without delay.

The action followed a sting operation that revealed policemen in these districts demanding money from vehicle drivers, purportedly as “entry fees” to allow overloaded trucks to pass.

Those suspended include an inspector, five sub-inspectors, and five constables.

In Chitrakoot, station officers Manoj Chaudhary (Bharatkoop), Anupama Tiwari (Pahari), and Pankaj Tiwari (Rajapur), sub-inspector Imran Singh, and constables Ranbir Singh, Shubham Dwivedi, and Ajay Kumar were among those suspended.

In Banda district, SHO Kuldeep Tiwari of Badousa police station and constable Anurag Yadav were suspended, while in Kaushambi, SHO Prabhunath Singh of Mahewaghat police station and constable Shivam Singh faced action for taking bribes. A probe led by an IPS officer is underway.

A senior police official said the DGP reaffirmed that the Uttar Pradesh Police maintains a “zero-tolerance policy towards corruption” and warned that anyone found tarnishing the force’s image would face strict departmental and legal action.

The DGP also instructed all ADGs and DIGs to closely monitor personnel posted on highways and checkpoints and ensure exemplary punishment for any form of extortion or misconduct.